Man killed in train accident worked for co-op for 49 years

STONINGTON, Ill. -- A man killed last week in a central Illinois train accident has been identified as a worker who had been with a local grain cooperative for nearly a half-century, authorities said.

Christian County coroner Amy Calvert Winans said Stephen 'Steve' J. Jordan, 69, died Friday of multiple traumatic injuries, according to preliminary results of an autopsy performed Saturday.

Legacy Grain Cooperative said in a post on its website that Jordan, who was from Moweaqua, had worked the co-op for 49 years, The State Journal-Register reported.

Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp said Jordan was driving a rail car mover owned by the co-op when about noon Friday he crossed into the path of a Norfolk Southern engine pulling four empty cars.

Jordan was pronounced dead at the accident scene. No one else was hurt in the incident, which occurred near Stonington, a village located about 20 miles (32.2 kilometers) southeast of Springfield.