Korean Air plane overshoots runway, shuts Philippine airport

A firetruck stays beside a Korean Air Lines Co. plane after it overshot the runway at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport in Cebu, central Philippines early Monday Oct. 24, 2022. A Korean Air Lines Co. plane carrying 173 passengers and crew members overshot a runway while landing in bad weather in the central Philippines late Sunday and authorities said all those on board were safe. The airport is temporarily closed due to the stalled aircraft. Associated Press

Firefighters train their hoses on a Korean Air Lines Co. plane after it overshot the runway at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport in Cebu, central Philippines, early Monday Oct. 24, 2022. A Korean Air Lines Co. plane carrying 173 passengers and crew members overshot a runway while landing in bad weather in the central Philippines late Sunday and authorities said all those on board were safe. The airport is temporarily closed due to the stalled aircraft. Associated Press

A damaged Korean Air plane lies after it overshot the runway at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport in Cebu, central Philippines early Monday Oct. 24, 2022. The Korean Air plane overshot the runway while landing in bad weather in the central Philippines late Sunday, but authorities said all 173 people on board were safe. Associated Press

A boy looks at a damaged Korean Air plane after it overshot the runway at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport in Cebu, central Philippines early Monday Oct. 24, 2022. The Korean Air plane overshot the runway while landing in bad weather in the central Philippines late Sunday, but authorities said all 173 people on board were safe. Associated Press

A security guard walks beside a damaged Korean Air plane on Monday Oct. 24, 2022 after it overshot the runway at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport in Cebu, central Philippines. The Korean Air plane overshot the runway while landing in bad weather in the central Philippines late Sunday, but authorities said all 173 people on board were safe. Associated Press

A security man keeps watch beside a damaged Korean Air plane after it overshot the runway at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport in Cebu, central Philippines early Monday Oct. 24, 2022. The Korean Air plane overshot the runway while landing in bad weather in the central Philippines late Sunday, but authorities said all 173 people on board were safe. Associated Press

In this photo provided by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, a damaged portion of the Korean Air Lines Co. plane lies after it overshot the runway at the Mactan Cebu International Airport in Cebu, central Philippines, on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. A Korean Air Lines Co. plane overshot a runway while landing in bad weather in the central Philippines late Sunday and authorities said all those on board were safe. The airport is temporarily closed due to the stalled aircraft. (Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines via AP) Associated Press

In this photo provided by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, a damaged portion of the Korean Air Lines Co. plane lies after it overshot the runway at the Mactan Cebu International Airport in Cebu, central Philippines, on Monday Oct. 24, 2022. A Korean Air Lines Co. plane overshot a runway while landing in bad weather in the central Philippines late Sunday and authorities said all those on board were safe. The airport is temporarily closed due to the stalled aircraft. (Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines via AP) Associated Press

In this handout photo provided by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, a damaged portion of the Korean Air Lines Co. plane lies after it overshot the runway at the Mactan Cebu International Airport in Cebu, central Philippines, on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. A Korean Air Lines Co. plane carrying 173 passengers and crew members overshot a runway while landing in bad weather in the central Philippines late Sunday and authorities said all those on board were safe. The airport is temporarily closed due to the stalled aircraft. (Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines via AP) Associated Press

A damaged Korean Air plane sits after it overshot the runway at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport in Cebu, central Philippines early Monday Oct. 24, 2022. The Korean Air plane overshot the runway while landing in bad weather in the central Philippines late Sunday, but authorities said all 173 people on board were safe. Associated Press

A man walks beside a damaged Korean Air plane after it overshot the runway at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport in Cebu, central Philippines early Monday Oct. 24, 2022. The Korean Air plane overshot the runway while landing in bad weather in the central Philippines late Sunday, but authorities said all 173 people on board were safe. Associated Press

MANILA, Philippines -- A damaged Korean Air plane remained stuck in the grass at a Philippine airport Monday after it overshot a runway in rainy weather the night before. No injuries were reported among the 162 passengers and 11 crewmembers who escaped from the aircraft using emergency slides.

Dozens of flights have been canceled and Mactan-Cebu International Airport, one of the country's busiest, remained closed due to the stalled aircraft at the end of its lone usable runway.

The front underbelly of the plane was sheared off and its nose was heavily damaged. The plane lay tipped forward on a grassy area with its front landing wheel not visible and emergency slides deployed at the doors. A ripped-open hole was also visible at the top of the plane near a front door.

Philippine officials said the plane's remaining fuel would be siphoned off before efforts begin to remove the aircraft at the runway's end. Authorities were also assessing if the other aircraft that are stranded at the airport could be allowed to fly out safely.

Dozens of flights to and from Cebu province were canceled, including those of flag carrier Philippine Airlines, which initially announced more than 50 canceled domestic flights.

A Philippine investigation of the accident was underway.

The Airbus A330 flying from Incheon, South Korea, attempted to land twice before overrunning the runway on the third attempt, Korean Air Lines Co. said in a statement.

'All passengers are safe and being attended by ground personnel,' the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said in a statement.

___

Associated Press reporter Hyung-jin Kim in Seoul, South Korea, contributed to this report.