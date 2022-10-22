 

Astros lead Yankees 2-0 ahead of ALCS Game 3

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By Associated Press
Posted10/22/2022 7:00 AM

Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) vs. New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season)

New York; Saturday, 5:07 p.m. EDT

 

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (11-9, 2.54 ERA, .95 WHIP, 194 strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (13-8, 3.50 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 257 strikeouts)


FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -146, Astros +124; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees take on the Houston Astros on Saturday in Game 3 of the ALCS. The Astros are up 2-0 in the series.

New York is 99-63 overall and 57-24 in home games. Yankees hitters have a collective .324 on-base percentage, the fifth-best percentage in MLB play.

Houston is 51-30 on the road and 106-56 overall. Astros hitters have a collective .423 slugging percentage to rank third in the AL.

Saturday's game is the 10th time these teams meet this season. The Astros have a 7-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has a .311 batting average to lead the Yankees, and has 28 doubles and 62 home runs. Harrison Bader is 7-for-30 with four home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Jose Altuve has 39 doubles, 28 home runs and 57 RBI for the Astros. Jeremy Pena is 14-for-38 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 4-6, .175 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Astros: 9-1, .257 batting average, 1.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Ron Marinaccio: 15-Day IL (shin), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

