US to face Vietnam, Netherlands at women's soccer World Cup

FIFA President Giovanni Infantino reacts to the Wero, a warrior challenge, during the Powhiri ceremony ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 draw in Auckland, New Zealand on Friday Oct. 21, 2022. The draw for the tournament to be held in Australia and New Zealand in 2023 will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22. (Alan Lee/photosport.nz via AP) Associated Press

AUCKLAND, New Zealand -- The defending champion United States will face the Netherlands in the group stage of next year's soccer World Cup, setting up a early repeat of the 2019 World Cup final.

The draw was made at a ceremony in Auckland on Saturday.

Four-time champion the United States was drawn in Group E with Vietnam, the Netherlands and a playoff winner still to be determined in a tournament expanded for the first time to 32 teams drawn into eight groups of four.

The U.S. will play all of its group matches in New Zealand in the tournament to be played at 10 stadiums in Australia and New Zealand in July and August 2023. The match against the Netherlands will be at Wellington on July 27.

