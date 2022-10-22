 

Nottingham Forest shocks Liverpool in 1-0 win

  • Nottingham Forest's Taiwo Awoniyi, second right, celebrates with his team-mates after scoring their side's first goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool, at the City Ground, in Nottingham, England, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)

    Nottingham Forest's Taiwo Awoniyi, second right, celebrates with his team-mates after scoring their side's first goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool, at the City Ground, in Nottingham, England, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP) Associated Press

  • Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp gestures on the touchline during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool, at the City Ground, in Nottingham, England, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)

    Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp gestures on the touchline during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool, at the City Ground, in Nottingham, England, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP) Associated Press

  • Liverpool's Mohamed Salah looks dejected during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool, at the City Ground, in Nottingham, England, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)

    Liverpool's Mohamed Salah looks dejected during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool, at the City Ground, in Nottingham, England, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP) Associated Press

  • Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker saves a shot from Nottingham Forest's Ryan Yates, center, during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool, at the City Ground, in Nottingham, England, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)

    Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker saves a shot from Nottingham Forest's Ryan Yates, center, during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool, at the City Ground, in Nottingham, England, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP) Associated Press

  • Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson, left, and Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool, at the City Ground, in Nottingham, England, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)

    Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson, left, and Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool, at the City Ground, in Nottingham, England, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP) Associated Press

  • Liverpool's Mohamed Salah looks dejected during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool, at the City Ground, in Nottingham, England, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)

    Liverpool's Mohamed Salah looks dejected during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool, at the City Ground, in Nottingham, England, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP) Associated Press

  • Liverpool's Andrew Robertson appears dejected during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool, at the City Ground, in Nottingham, England, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)

    Liverpool's Andrew Robertson appears dejected during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool, at the City Ground, in Nottingham, England, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP) Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 10/22/2022 8:57 AM

NOTTINGHAM, England -- Nottingham Forest produced a shock to beat Liverpool 1-0 in the Premier League on Saturday.

The last-place team at the start of the day secured only its second win of the season in the game at the City Ground.

 

Taiwo Awoniyi scored the only goal of the match in the 55th-minute to end Liverpool's mini-revival, which saw it beat Rangers, Manchester City and West Ham in its previous three games.

Awoniyi was on the books at Anfield for six years without ever playing for the first team, but he produced the decisive moment to lift Forest off the foot of the table.

The win eases the pressure on Forest manager Steve Cooper, who also used to coach at Liverpool.

Forest took the lead 10 minutes into the second half when a free-kick found Steve Cook on the right-hand side. His cross was struck against the post by Ryan Yates, but Awoniyi was on hand to turn the rebound into an empty net.

Morgan Gibbs-White then saw another effort blocked by James Milner, which would have doubled the home team's lead.

Liverpool's fight back saw Forest goalkeeper Dean Henderson palm away a Trent Alexander-Arnold header in the final 10 minutes.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

In return, Alisson denied Yates late on before Henderson stopped a powerful header from Virgil van Dijk to secure the famous win.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 