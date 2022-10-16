 

Union Berlin stuns Dortmund 2-0 to extend Bundesliga lead

    Union's scorer Janik Haberer, third left, and his teanmates celebrate the opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Union Berlin and Borussia Dortmund in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. Associated Press

    Dortmund's goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, front, react as Union's players celebrate the opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Union Berlin and Borussia Dortmund in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. Associated Press

    Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi, left, and Union's Diogo Leite, right, go for a header during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Union Berlin and Borussia Dortmund in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. Associated Press

    Union's Janik Haberer, front, celebrates after scoring his side's 2nd goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Union Berlin and Borussia Dortmund in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. Associated Press

    Dortmund's Jude Bellingham, front, reacts after he faild to score during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Union Berlin and Borussia Dortmund in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. Associated Press

    A young Union supporter wears a fan scarf during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Union Berlin and Borussia Dortmund in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. Associated Press

    Dortmund's head coach Edin Terzic, right, reacts during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Union Berlin and Borussia Dortmund in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. Associated Press

    Union's Jordan Siebatcheu, left, and Dortmund's Mats Hummels, right, challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Union Berlin and Borussia Dortmund in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. Associated Press

    Dortmund's Salih Ozcan, left, and Union's Andras Schaefer, challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Union Berlin and Borussia Dortmund in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. Associated Press

 
By CIARÃN FAHEY
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 10/16/2022 12:55 PM

BERLIN -- Janik Haberer scored twice for Union Berlin to upset Borussia Dortmund 2-0 and consolidate its early-season Bundesliga lead on Sunday.

Haberer's two goals dealt Dortmund its fourth defeat from 10 games so far and lifted Union five points clear of second-place Freiburg before its visit to 10-time defending champion Bayern Munich later.

 

Union pushed forward from the start and Haberer got an early reward thanks to a mistake from Dortmund 'keeper Gregor Kobel in the eighth minute. Kobel received a back pass but slipped at an inopportune moment to give the lurking Haberer an easy finish.

The Union midfielder got his second goal in the 21st with a low shot inside the left post after Jordan Pefok laid the ball back after good interplay involving Sheraldo Becker.

Union should have gone on to score more goals as the home team dominated the opening half.

Dortmund was restricted to just two chances in the first 45 minutes, with the home team's constant harrying forcing concessions and mistakes from the visitors. Union's players challenged at every opportunity, winning most, and every 50-50 ball seemed to go their way.

It was exactly how coach Urs Fischer wants his team to play. The Union coach received the loudest cheer of 'FuÃ•ballgott (soccer god)" from appreciative home fans before the game began.

Dortmund coach Edin TerziÄ reacted with three changes at the break, including bringing on captain Marco Reus for his comeback from an ankle injury.

Perhaps inevitably, Union's intensity dropped and Dortmund had even more of the ball, though Fischer's team still created the better chances.

Union's fans rose to their feet to urge their team on for the final minutes.

Earlier, Cologne came from behind to beat Augsburg 3-2 with a late goal from Steffen Tigges.

