 

'Active shooting' wounds multiple people in North Carolina

  • Law enforcement stand at the entrance to Neuse River Greenway Trail parking at Abington Lane following a shooting in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

    Law enforcement stand at the entrance to Neuse River Greenway Trail parking at Abington Lane following a shooting in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP) Associated Press

  • In this aerial image taken with a drone, Law enforcement work at the scene of a shooting in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP)

    In this aerial image taken with a drone, Law enforcement work at the scene of a shooting in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP) Associated Press

 
By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 10/13/2022 6:26 PM

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Multiple people were wounded Thursday in what authorities described as an 'active shooting' in a neighborhood in Raleigh, North Carolina.

'State and local officers are on the ground and working to stop the shooter and keep people safe,' Gov. Roy Cooper tweeted.

 

The Raleigh Police Department said it was 'on the scene of an active shooting' in a statement on Twitter, and advised residents in multiple neighborhoods to stay in their homes. A police spokesperson did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

At least three people connected to the shooting were being treated Thursday evening at WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh, but no other information was immediately available, hospital spokesperson Deb Laughery said.

WRAL-TV reported that multiple police cars and an ambulance have responded to the scene, northeast of downtown Raleigh.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 