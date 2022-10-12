Why Meta's virtual-reality avatars are finally getting legs

MENLO PARK, Calif. -- Why is it so hard to build a metaverse avatar - a visual representation of ourselves in the digital world - that walks on two legs?

'I think everyone has been waiting for this," said a cartoonish digital version of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, unveiling his new avatar legs and jumping up and down at a virtual-reality event Tuesday. "But seriously, legs are hard. Which is why other virtual reality systems don't have them either.'

Early avatar models introduced by Meta, as well as Microsoft, have been ridiculed for appearing as legless, waist-up bodies floating around their virtual worlds.

That's in part because tech companies have been eager to show off their progress in building out virtual-reality environments while still working on the technical challenges of making avatars more human-like and realistic. Meta renamed itself from Facebook last year in hopes of jumpstarting its corporate transformation into a provider of metaverse experiences for work and play.

Zuckerberg described legs as 'probably the most requested feature on our roadmap' and said they will be available soon on Meta's Horizon virtual-reality platform. He said the challenge is perceptual, involving how the brain - taking in images seen though a virtual-reality headset - accepts a rendering based on how accurately it is positioned.

Legs are harder to render accurately because they're often hidden from view.

'If your legs are under a desk or if your arms block your view of them, then your headset can't see them directly,' he said.

Zuckerberg said the company has been working to improve how its artificial intelligence systems track and predict where legs and other body parts should be moving.