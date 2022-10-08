DÃ­az solo stunner helps AC Milan beat Juventus 2-0

MILAN -- Brahim DÃ­az scored a stunning solo goal to help defending champion AC Milan beat Juventus 2-0 in Serie A on Saturday.

DÃ­az made his mark nine minutes after the break when he collected the ball in his own half and raced forward, beating a number of players before firing powerfully past Wojciech SzczÄsny in the Juventus goal.

A packed San Siro erupted in celebration and DÃ­az whipped off his shirt before being hoisted onto the shoulders of teammate Rafael LeÃ£o.

Fikayo Tomori gave Milan the lead on the stroke of halftime with only his second league goal for the club. His first was also against Juventus.

Milan moved level on points at the top of the table with Atalanta and Napoli, which both play on Sunday. Juventus slipped to eighth after Inter Milan beat Sassuolo 2-1.

Juventus came into the match on the back of winning two straight for the first time this season, including its first Champions League points, but was without the influential Ãngel Di MarÃ­a, who was suspended.

Milan, meanwhile, was struggling with injuries and reeling from a 3-0 loss at Chelsea, but did have Theo HernÃ¡ndez back at left back.

The France international had a hand in Milan's controversial opening goal. He appeared to barge over Juventus midfielder Juan Cuadrado but the referee waved play on and Milan went on to win a corner.

HernÃ¡ndez whipped it in from the left and the ball came out to Olivier Giroud, but his shot was blocked by his own teammate Tomori, who made amends by turning and firing it into the net from close range.

That was Milan's first shot on target, although LeÃ£o hit both posts.

LeÃ£o almost doubled Milan's lead early in the second half but his effort flew narrowly over the bar.

Milan did get a second shortly after when DÃ­az intercepted a wayward pass from Juventus forward DuÅ¡an VlahoviÄ and set off on his remarkable run.

DZEKO DOUBLE

Edin DÅ¾eko scored twice, including his 100th Serie A goal, to help Inter get back to winning ways.

Inter lost four of its last six Serie A matches, including two straight, but beat Barcelona in the Champions League midweek.

DÅ¾eko brought up his Serie A century just before halftime and doubled his tally in the 75th, 15 minutes after Davide Frattesi's equalizer for Sassuolo.

