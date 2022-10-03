Pujols hits No. 703, moves past Ruth for 2nd in RBIs

St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols, top, celebrates with Juan Yepez as he heads to the dugout after he hit home run No. 703 in his career during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Associated Press

St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols celebrates as he crosses home plate after he hit home run No. 703 in his career during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Associated Press

St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits career home run No. 703 during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Associated Press

PITTSBURGH -- Albert Pujols hit his 703rd home run Monday night, breaking a tie with Babe Ruth for second place in career RBIs, but the St. Louis Cardinals lost to Pittsburgh 3-2 when the Pirates drew four consecutive walks in the ninth inning to force home the winning run.

The 42-year-old slugger connected off right-hander Mitch Keller, pulling a two-run shot into the left-field stands to snap a scoreless tie in the sixth inning. It was Pujols' 35th career home run at PNC Park, his most at any visiting ballpark. The drive gave Pujols 2,216 RBIs, passing Ruth on the all-time list. Hank Aaron holds the record with 2,297.

With the score tied 2-all in the ninth inning, the Pirates loaded the bases when Ke'Bryan Hayes, Miguel Andujar and Rodolfo Castro drew consecutive walks from Giovanny Gallegos (3-6). JoJo Romero relieved and walked rookie Oneil Cruz to end the game.

Yohan Ramirez (4-1) pitched a scoreless ninth for the win.

YANKEES 3, RANGERS 1

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Aaron Judge remained at 61 home runs with three games remaining, and Luis Severino pitched seven no-hit innings before Texas broke through against New York's bullpen.

Judge went 1 for 4 with a checked-swing infield single, a groundout, a strikeout and a liner into a double play. He is 2 for 12 with five walks and a hit by pitch since his 61st homer Wednesday in Toronto that tied Roger Maris' American League record. That is his only homer in 12 games.

Judge has a chance to become the first AL Triple Crown winner since Detroit's Miguel Cabrera in 2012. He leads the AL with 130 RBIs trails Minnesota's Luis Arraez .315 to 311 in the batting race.

Severino (7-3) struck out seven and walked one in his third start since missing two months with a right lat strain. Scott Effross worked the ninth for his his third save with the Yankees.

Marwin Gonzalez and Giancarlo Stanton homered in the eighth for New York.

MartÃ­n PÃ©rez (12-8) allowed only one run over six innings while give up five hits and walking five.

MARLINS 4, BRAVES 0

MIAMI -- JesÃºs Luzardo struck out 12 in six innings, Bryan De La Cruz hit a two-run homer and Miami prevented Atlanta from clinching its fifth straight NL East title.

After sweeping the rival Mets at home over the weekend, Atlanta arrived in Miami needing one win or a New York loss to wrap up the division crown and a first-round playoff bye.

But the Braves were unable to solve Luzardo or slow De La Cruz - and the Mets were rained out at home against Washington. New York is 1 1/2 games behind Atlanta heading into Tuesday's doubleheader versus the last-place Nationals, while the Braves will play the second of three games at fourth-place Miami.

Dansby Swanson had two of Atlanta's four hits, all off Luzardo (4-7). Braves sluggers Austin Riley and Matt Olson struck out three times each against the left-hander, who walked one in his first win since Aug. 7.

De La Cruz also doubled and singled for the Marlins. JesÃºs SÃ¡nchez doubled twice and singled as Miami snapped an eight-game losing streak to the Braves.

RED SOX 4, RAYS 3

BOSTON -- Tyler Glasnow gave playoff-bound Tampa Bay a short but strong start in his second outing since Tommy John surgery last year, but the Boston Red Sox rallied against the bullpen to hand the Rays their fourth straight loss.

Boston pushed Tampa Bay closer to the No. 6 playoff seed in the AL. The Rays entered the night trailing Seattle by 1 1/2 games for the fifth seed. Tampa Bay will either face AL East rival Toronto, which occupies the top wild-card spot, or AL Central champion Cleveland in the opening round.

Glasnow struck out seven and held the Red Sox to two hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Christian Arroyo hit a two-run double and KikÃ© HernÃ¡ndez added a tying RBI double during a three-run sixth inning for last-place Boston, which ended a three-game skid. Rafael Devers drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh.

Kevin Herget (0-1) relieved Glasnow and pitched the rest of the game, allowing four runs and seven hits.

John Screiber (4-4) worked a scoreless seventh.

REDS 3, CUBS 1

CINCINNATI -- Hunter Greene pitched six scoreless innings and Cincinnati remained at 99 losses.

The Reds (61-99) snapped a six-game skid and can avoid losing at least 100 games for the second time in franchise history if they sweep the three-game series. Cincinnati finished 61-101 in 1982.

Greene (5-13) and relievers Derek Law, Buck Farmer and Alexis Diaz combined on a two-hitter to stop the Cubs' winning streak at seven games. Chicago only got one runner past second base before scoring under odd circumstances in the ninth against Diaz, who picked up his 10th save.

The Cubs scored in the ninth on a game-ending double play that wasn't completed until Esteban Quiroz wandered off second base and was tagged.

Cubs rookie right-hander Hayden Wesneski (3-2) worked six innings, allowing four hits and two runs - one earned - with one walk and six strikeouts. He hit Jonathan India twice with pitches.

BLUE JAYS 5, ORIOLES 1

BALTIMORE -- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 32nd homer and Toronto edged closer to the top seed for an American League wild card series with a rain-shortened victory over Baltimore.

Play was halted by rain with Toronto batting with two outs in the eighth and called after a wait of 55 minutes.

Toronto would host a best-of-three playoff series starting Friday if it wins one more game or Seattle loses at least one of its final four games.

Whit Merrifield went 3 for 3 with an RBI for the Blue Jays, who have won for straight.

JosÃ© BerrÃ­os (12-7) allowed one run and three hits with five strikeouts and three walks over six innings. Tim Mayza earned his second save.

Dean Kremer (8-7) allowed four runs and six hits with four strikeouts and one walk over six innings.

ROYALS 5, GUARDIANS 2, 10 INNINGS

CLEVELAND -- Rookie Drew Waters belted a three-run homer off Kirk McCarty in the 10th inning, sending Kansas City past Cleveland.

Waters' third home run in four games landed on the porch in left field, scoring automatic runner Nicky Lopez and Michael A. Taylor. The 23-year-old outfielder went 2 for 4 with four RBIs as Kansas City won for the second time in seven games.

Cleveland has won 11 of 14 and is an MLB-best 22-6 since Sept. 5. The Guardians will host either Tampa Bay or Seattle in a best-of-three wild-card series beginning Friday.

Closer Scott Barlow (7-4) pitched a scoreless ninth and Taylor Clarke worked the 10th, earning his third save. McCarty (4-3) allowed three runs, two earned, in two innings.

Bobby Witt Jr. singled and stole his AL rookie-best 30th base for Kansas City, but also committed a fielding error in the sixth that permitted Cleveland to tie the score.