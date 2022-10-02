Indianapolis police shoot, kill man following domestic call

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis police fatally shot a man Sunday after officers responded to reports of a domestic disturbance involving a weapon at a home on the city's southwest side, police said.

After officers arrived at the residence about 10 a.m., they requested a SWAT team's assistance, said Officer Samone Burris with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

She said preliminary information suggests that when those SWAT officers arrived at the scene shots were fired from inside the residence. Burris said it's believed the SWAT officers then entered the home and the police shooting occurred.

She said a man was pronounced dead at the shooting scene.

No officers were injured in the incident and Burris said officers rescued a woman from inside the home.

She did not provide additional details on the shooting, the suspect or the woman who was rescued.