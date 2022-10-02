 

Indianapolis police shoot, kill man following domestic call

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 10/2/2022 2:40 PM

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis police fatally shot a man Sunday after officers responded to reports of a domestic disturbance involving a weapon at a home on the city's southwest side, police said.

After officers arrived at the residence about 10 a.m., they requested a SWAT team's assistance, said Officer Samone Burris with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

 

She said preliminary information suggests that when those SWAT officers arrived at the scene shots were fired from inside the residence. Burris said it's believed the SWAT officers then entered the home and the police shooting occurred.

She said a man was pronounced dead at the shooting scene.

No officers were injured in the incident and Burris said officers rescued a woman from inside the home.

She did not provide additional details on the shooting, the suspect or the woman who was rescued.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 