Kahleah Copper's FIBA diary: Mission accomplished!

Gold medalists the United States celebrate on the podium after defeating China in the final at the women's Basketball World Cup in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Associated Press

United States' Kahleah Copper shoots for goal as Serbia's Kristina Topuzovic attempts to block during their quarterfinal game at the women's Basketball World Cup in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Associated Press

United States' Kahleah Copper reacts after she was injured during their quarterfinal game at the women's Basketball World Cup against Serbia in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Associated Press

United States' Kahleah Copper collides with Serbia's Yvonne Anderson as she shoots for goal during their quarterfinal game at the women's Basketball World Cup in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Associated Press

SYDNEY -- We got what we came for - the gold.

It didn't end specifically how I wanted it to after I hurt my hip in the quarterfinals and couldn't play in the medal rounds. But I knew I'd still have a role as part of the bench mob. I would cheer my teammates on as loud as I could to help them bring home that gold.

There's no other way to put it than it stunk when I got hurt. I was definitely down and it wasn't easy for me, but my teammates and coaches did a great job of keeping me up. They let me know I was still a big part of this success as I made big contributions in the earlier games.

Now to have this gold medal around my neck is something that is really special. I don't want to compare it to the WNBA championship we won last year in Chicago as both are really, really great.

Off the court, it's been great to get to know everyone on a different level now. We compete against each other all year and we don't really get to know the other sides of people. Now I've gotten to know my USA teammates better over the last few weeks.

Thanks for following along on our journey to the gold.

Chicago Sky star Kahleah Copper is playing on her first World Cup team for the U.S. and is periodically checking in from Sydney.