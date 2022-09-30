Hertha winger BoÃ«tius has testicle removed, no chemotherapy

BERLIN -- Hertha Berlin winger Jean-Paul BoÃ«tius had a testicle with a malignant tumor removed and won't need chemotherapy, the club said on Friday.

'Follow-up treatment is not necessary because the intervention by Dr. Sebastian Hofbauer '» took place at a very early stage. That's according to subsequent examinations,' Hertha said of the operation that took place on Sept. 23. 'Our No. 10 will be able to return to the field in just a few weeks.'

The tumor was discovered on Sept. 21 when the 28-year-old BoÃ«tius underwent a urological test.

Hertha managing director Fredi Bobic said everyone at the club was 'delighted for and with Djanga! We'll give him the necessary space after the operation and wish for nothing more than he returns as quickly as Marco Richter.'

BoÃ«tius' Hertha teammate, Richter, was diagnosed with a testicular tumor in July, but returned on Aug. 27 after undergoing treatment. The 24-year-old Richter has scored twice in three more Bundesliga appearances since.

After Richter, Union Berlin defender Timo Baumgartl, and Borussia Dortmund forward SÃ©bastien Haller, BoÃ«tius is the fourth Bundesliga player diagnosed with a tumor this season.

Baumgartl returned on Sept. 18 by starting in Union's win over Wolfsburg, five months after he was diagnosed with testicular cancer. The 26-year-old Baumgartl's previous league game was against Eintracht Frankfurt in April.

Haller is still undergoing treatment for a malignant tumor. The 28-year-old Haller had to leave Dortmund's preseason training camp after the tumor was found 12 days after he joined from Ajax on July 6.

