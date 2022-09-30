Taliban spokesman for Kabul police chief says 19 killed, 27 wounded in suicide blast in Shiite area of Afghan capital
Posted9/30/2022 7:00 AM
KABUL, Afghanistan -- Taliban spokesman for Kabul police chief says 19 killed, 27 wounded in suicide blast in Shiite area of Afghan capital.
