Police: 1 dead, person of interest arrested following shooting at hospital near Little Rock, Arkansas
Updated 9/28/2022 12:42 PM
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Police: 1 dead, person of interest arrested following shooting at hospital near Little Rock, Arkansas.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.