Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Updated 9/28/2022 2:23 PM
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose $3.65 to $82.15 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for November delivery rose $3.05 to $89.32 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 9 cents to $2.58 a gallon. October heating oil rose 19 cents to $3.45 a gallon. October natural gas rose 22 cents to $6.87 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $33.80 to $1,670 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 54 cents to $18.88 an ounce and December copper rose 8 cents to $3.36 a pound.
The dollar fell to 143.96 Japanese yen from 144.76 yen. The euro rose to 97.43 cents from 95.97 cents.
