Chicago-area 2-year-old critical after shooting self in head
Updated 9/27/2022 5:15 PM
JOLIET, Ill. -- A Chicago-area toddler was hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday after finding an unsecured gun and shooting himself in the head, police said.
Officers were called to a Joliet home around 12:15 p.m., found the 2-year-old boy inside and began efforts to save his life, police said.
The boy was taken to a hospital.
It appeared the child found the gun in a bedroom, police said.
The child's mother was at the home at the time and was cooperating with investigators, police said.
No further details were immediately available.
