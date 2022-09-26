Georgia Tech fires football coach Geoff Collins, who went 10-28, and athletic director Todd Stansbury
Updated 9/26/2022 1:48 PM
ATLANTA -- Georgia Tech fires football coach Geoff Collins, who went 10-28, and athletic director Todd Stansbury.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.