1 shot, officer injured in Chicago police facility incident
Updated 9/26/2022 1:28 PM
CHICAGO -- One person was shot and a Chicago police officer was wounded Monday during an incident inside a police facility on the city's West Side, officials said.
Shots were fired shortly before noon at the building in Homan Square, police spokesman Tom Ahern told WGN-TV.
The officer was taken to Sinai Hospital in stable condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department. He was not shot.
The other person was taken to another hospital in critical condition with at least one gunshot wound.
The West Side police facility houses the department's Evidence and Recovered Property Section, WGN reported.
Police were preparing to brief reporters on the incident Monday afternoon.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.