Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed
Updated 9/26/2022 10:08 AM
CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mostly higher Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. was up 2.25 cents at $8.81 a bushel; Dec. corn rose 3.25 cents at $6.7875 a bushel; Dec. oats fell 13 cents at $3.87 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans gained 5 cents at 14.30 a bushel.
Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Oct. live cattle was up .70 cent at $1.4507 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle was off .53 cent at $1.7807 a pound; Oct. lean hogs fell 1.10 cents at $.9210 a pound.
