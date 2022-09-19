Queen Elizabeth II's funeral | Live updates

People wait ahead of the State Funeral Service of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II on the Mall in central London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. Associated Press

Mourners wait along the route that the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II will be pulled on a gun carriage during her funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022. Associated Press

Police watch as armed forces personnel march into position along the route that the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II will be pulled on a gun carriage during her funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022. Associated Press

The final member of the public paying her respects at 06:29am inside Westminster Hall at the Palace of Westminster in London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 after the final members of the public paid their respects at the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, lying in state on the catafalque. Picture date: Monday September 19, 2022. (Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP) Associated Press

A Yeomen of the Guard, right, and Gentlemen at Arms members take positions ahead of the Queen Elizabeth II funeral in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. Associated Press

A Buddhist monk lights a butter lamp at a Buddhist monastery during a prayer session to mark the funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Associated Press

People make their way along the Long Walk towards Cambridge gate outside Windsor Castle to lay flowers for the late Queen Elizabeth II in Windsor, England, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. Associated Press

People make their way along the Long Walk towards Cambridge gate outside Windsor Castle to lay flowers for the late Queen Elizabeth II in Windsor, England, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. Associated Press

British police officers patrol along the Long Walk towards Cambridge gate outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. Associated Press

People make their way along the Long Walk towards Cambridge gate outside Windsor Castle to lay flowers for the late Queen Elizabeth II in Windsor, England, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. Associated Press

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden view the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London, Sunday Sept. 18, 2022. (Joe Giddens/Pool Photo via AP) Associated Press

US President Joe Biden accompanied by First Lady Jill Biden are welcomed by Master of the Household Sir Tony Johnstone-Burt at Buckingham Palace in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. King Charles III is holding a reception at Buckingham Palace for heads of state and other leaders on Sunday evening ahead of the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. Associated Press

People make their way along the Long Walk towards Cambridge gate outside Windsor Castle to lay flowers for the late Queen Elizabeth II in Windsor, England, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. Associated Press

Police officers take positions ahead of the Queen Elizabeth II funeral in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. Associated Press

Black Rod walks through Westminster Hall at 06:29am to pay respect on the final day of the lying in state at the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster in London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP) Associated Press

LONDON - Mourners are arriving at Westminster Abbey to take their seats for Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral service.

Guests began entering the Gothic medieval abbey shortly after 8 a.m. (0700 GMT; 3 a.m. EDT) on Monday.

Dignitaries were arriving later, with many heads of state gathering at a nearby hospital to be driven by bus to the abbey.

Westminster Abbey is where Elizabeth was married in 1947 and crowned in 1953.

A day packed with funeral events in London and Windsor began early when the doors of 900-year-old Westminster Hall were closed to mourners after hundreds of thousands had filed in front of her coffin since Sept 14.

___

KEY DEVELOPMENTS:

___

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS:

CANBERRA, Australia - Around 300 people are expected to watch a broadcast of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral at an official Australian residence where during her final visit to the country the late monarch was woken in the mornings by shrieking sulfur-crested cockatoos.

The doors of Government House, the residence in the Australian capital Canberra of the British monarch's representative Governor-General David Hurley, will be open to registered members of the public for the funeral.

Hurley is attending the London funeral in person. The queen spent several nights in Government House during her last Australian visit in 2011 and remarked at the time on the noise that the large white parrots made at dawn.

The public offer of an opportunity to watch the funeral at the 19th century mansion set on 54 hectares (130 acres) of parkland populated by kangaroos and other native wildlife was overwhelmed. Registration closed on Tuesday last week, a Government House official said.

The queen visited Canberra during 14 of her 16 Australian visits, beginning in 1954.

___

PARIS - The Paris Metro has renamed one of its stations after Queen Elizabeth II to honor the British monarch on the day of her state funeral.

The Metro company tweeted that the George V station, which serves the French capital's famed Champs-Elysees boulevard, has been renamed Elizabeth II station for the day on Monday.

___

LONDON - The last member of the public to view Queen Elizabeth II's coffin as it lay in state at the Houses of Parliament was Chrissy Heerey, a serving member of the Royal Air Force from Melton Mowbray.

Heerey says 'it felt like a real privilege to do that.'

She said Monday she went through Westminster Hall twice - the first time in the early hours of the morning and then again just before its doors closed to mourners at 6:30 a.m. (0530GMT).

She says the experience was, 'one of the highlights of my life and I feel very privileged to be here.'

As the end of more than four days of the queen's lying-in-state drew to a close, the stream of mourners slowed to a trickle. After Heerey bowed her head toward the coffin and moved away, parliamentary officials paid their last respects before leaving the queen's coffin in the 900-year-old hall ringed by four candles and military guards in ceremonial uniforms.

Her coffin was being taken later Monday morning to Westminster Abbey for a state funeral attended by 2,000 people.

___

LONDON - Prince William and his wife Catherine's 9-year-old son Prince George and 7-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte will attend Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral.

George, who is now second in line to the throne, and his sister will walk through Westminster Abbey with the royal family in procession behind the queen's coffin as it is carried by pallbearers Monday.

The funeral's order of service showed that George and Charlotte will walk together behind their parents. They will be followed by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and other royal family members.

The royal children's 4-year-old brother, Prince Louis, is not expected to be present at the funeral, which will be attended by some 2,000 people.