Beyond Meat exec accused of biting man's nose outside a game

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- An executive of a vegan food products company has been charged with felony battery and making a terroristic threat after a fracas outside a football game in which he's accused of biting a man's nose, officials said.

Beyond Meat Chief Operations Officer Doug Ramsey has been accused of a road rage attack outside Saturday's game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and Missouri State Bears in Fayetteville, Arkansas, according to Fayetteville television station KNWA.

A police report says the 53-year-old Fayetteville man attacked another man who tried to inch in front of him in a parking garage traffic lane and made contact with a wheel on Ramsey's sport utility vehicle. A police officer responding to the reported disturbance arrived to find 'two males with bloody faces,' the report states.

After speaking with Ramsey, the other man and a witness, the officer determined that Ramsey had gotten out of his SUV and 'punched through the back windshield' of the other car. The driver of the other vehicle said he emerged from his car and Ramsey 'pulled him in close and started punching his body" and also 'bit the owner's nose, ripping the flesh on the tip of the nose," the officer reported.

That man and the witness also reported hearing Ramsey 'threaten to kill' the man.

Beyond Meat has not responded to messages from the station and The Associated Press seeking comment.