California wildfire 'looking a whole heck of a lot better'

Extensive damage from a slow-moving black river of sludge rolling inside the kitchen of the Oak Glen Steakhouse and Saloon in Oak Glen, Calif., is seen on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The muddy damage in Oak Glen and Forest Falls served as a powerful warning to areas burning or facing high fire danger of the damage wildfires can cause months or years after flames are doused. Associated Press

Brandon Gallegos, whose family owns the Oak Glen Steakhouse and Saloon, looks out while checking the mudslide damage inside the Oak Glen Steakhouse and Saloon in Oak Glen, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Associated Press

Heavy machinery clears the aftermath of a slow-moving black river of sludge in Oak Glen, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The mud flows and flash flooding occurred in parts of the San Bernardino Mountains where there are burn scars, areas where there's little vegetation to hold the soil, from the 2020 wildfires. Associated Press

Debris from the aftermath of a slow-moving black river of sludge is seen in Oak Glen, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The mud flows and flash flooding occurred in parts of the San Bernardino Mountains where there are burn scars, areas where there's little vegetation to hold the soil, from the 2020 wildfires. Associated Press

Debris from the aftermath of a slow-moving black river of sludge is cleared from a road in Oak Glen, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The mud flows and flash flooding occurred in parts of the San Bernardino Mountains where there are burn scars, areas where there's little vegetation to hold the soil, from the 2020 wildfires. Associated Press

Paul Burgess, with the California Geological Survey, walks along the town's main road in the aftermath of a mudslide Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Oak Glen, Calif. Cleanup efforts and damage assessments are underway east of Los Angeles after heavy rains unleashed mudslides in a mountain area scorched by a wildfire two years ago. Associated Press

Paul Burgess, with the California Geological Survey, examines the damage in the aftermath of a mudslide Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Oak Glen, Calif. Cleanup efforts and damage assessments are underway east of Los Angeles after heavy rains unleashed mudslides in a mountain area scorched by a wildfire two years ago. Associated Press

A firefighter hoses down hotspots along Foresthill Rd. as the Mosquito Fire burns in the Foresthill community of Placer County, Calif., on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Associated Press

Firefighter Christian Mendoza manages a backfire, flames lit by firefighters to burn off vegetation, while battling the Mosquito Fire in Placer County, Calif., on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Associated Press

Firefighter Gabriel Beltran manages a backfire, flames lit by firefighters to burn off vegetation, while battling the Mosquito Fire in Placer County, Calif., on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Associated Press

Firefighter Gabriel Beltran adjusts his helmet during an overnight shift battling the Mosquito Fire in Placer County, Calif., on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Associated Press

FORESTHILL, Calif. -- Firefighters again prevented flames from entering a Northern California mountain town and reported major progress Thursday against the week-old blaze that's become the largest in the state so far this year.

Conditions at the Mosquito Fire about 110 miles (177 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco were 'looking a whole heck of a lot better,' according to fire spokesman Scott McLean.

Crews on the ground built up containment lines while water-dropping helicopters knocked down hotspots after the fire roared back to life on Tuesday, burning structures near Foresthill.

'It's looking really good on the west end where we had that dramatic increase of fire earlier this week,' McLean said Thursday. Flames raced up a drainage ditch into a neighborhood, but firefighters saved all the homes.

Scientists say climate change has made the West warmer and drier over the last three decades and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive. In the last five years, California has experienced the largest and most destructive fires in its history.

Evacuation orders remained for some 11,000 residents because of the unpredictable nature of the winds, McLean said, which typically blow in the direction of several canyons and could rapidly spread flames if gusts pick up.

The Mosquito Fire was 20% contained after destroying at least 70 homes and other buildings. The nearly 106-square-mile (nearly 274-square-kilometer) blaze on Wednesday surpassed the size of the previous largest conflagration in 2022 - the McKinney Fire - although this season has seen a fraction of last year's wildfire activity so far.

In Southern California, dogs aided the hunt for a person missing in a heavily damaged area of the San Bernardino Mountains where thunderstorms unleashed rocks, trees and earth that washed away cars, buried homes and affected 3,000 residents in two remote communities. Nearly 2 inches (5 centimeters) of rain fell Monday at Yucaipa Ridge between Oak Glen, home to apple orchards that are a fall tourist destination, and Forest Falls, once a summer getaway for cabin owners that has become a bedroom community.

'This entire area is blanketed with up to 6 feet (1.83 meters) of mud, debris, large boulders' said Jim Topelski, a San Bernardino County fire chief,

The mudslide damage in Oak Glen and Forest Falls served as a powerful warning to residents of the lingering damage wildfires can cause months or even years after flames are extinguished and the smoke clears.

An intense amount of rain even over a short period of time can have catastrophic effects on hillsides where fire has stripped vegetation that once held the ground intact.

The Mosquito Fire was one of three large fires in the state.

The Fairview Fire was burning about 75 miles (121 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles. The 44-square-mile (114-square-kilometer) blaze was 84% contained Thursday. Two people died fleeing the fire, which destroyed at least 35 homes and other structures in Riverside County.

