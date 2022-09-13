Elected official facing murder charge in journalist slaying

LAS VEGAS -- An elected official is due to be formally charged Tuesday with 'premeditated' murder in the stabbing death of a Las Vegas investigative reporter who authorities said clawed and fought for his life when he was attacked outside his home.

Robert Telles is scheduled to face a Las Vegas judge on a criminal complaint filed Monday that accuses him of 'lying in wait" for Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German before the Sept. 2 attack.

German, 69, was stabbed seven times, authorities said. His body was found the next morning.

Telles, 45, the Clark County public administrator and a Democrat, was arrested Sept. 7 after police issued a plea for public help to identify a person seen on security video wearing an orange work shirt and a wide-brim straw hat toting a shoulder bag and walking toward German's home.

Police also released images of a distinctive SUV seen on video near German's home, driven by a person wearing an orange shirt.

A Review-Journal photographer snapped photos Sept. 6 of Telles washing the same type of vehicle in his driveway.

A prosecutor told a judge last Thursday that Telles left his own cellphone at home and waited in a vehicle outside German's home until the attack, which was characterized as a planned response to articles that German wrote about 'turmoil and internal dissension' in the county office that handles the property of people who die without a will or family contacts.

After articles appeared in May airing claims of administrative bullying, favoritism and Telles' relationship with a subordinate staffer, Telles lost his bid for reelection in the June primary. County lawmakers also appointed a consultant to address complaints about leadership in the office.

Telles blamed 'old-timers' for exaggerating his relationship with a female staffer and falsely claiming that he mistreated them.

German, a 40-year veteran of Las Vegas journalist who was widely respected for his tenacity, was working on follow-up reports about Telles and the public administrator's office when he died, his colleagues said.

'The published articles regarding a public figure, the public administrator's office, ruined (Telles') political career, likely his marriage, and this was him lashing out at the cause,' Chief Deputy Clark County District Attorney Richard Scow told a judge last week.

The judge, Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Elana Lee Graham, called the police report detailing the attack 'chilling.' She spoke of apparent defensive wounds on German's arms and said DNA believed to be from Telles was found under German's fingernails.

'He was fighting for his life,' the judge said.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson called German's death 'brutal and meaningless' and the case against Telles important for the community. A decision whether to seek the death penalty will be made in the coming months, Wolfson said.

Police said a search warrant turned up items at Telles' home, including blood-stained shoes and a straw hat that had been cut up. Authorities have not found the weapon used to kill German.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, a Republican running for governor in November, said investigators were attempting to enhance security video that he described as 'distorted' but that might show the attack.

German joined the Review-Journal in 2010 after more than two decades at the Las Vegas Sun, where he was a columnist and reporter covering courts, politics, labor, government and organized crime.

Telles was a lawyer who practiced probate and estate law before he was elected public administrator in 2018, replacing a three-term predecessor.

Telles' term in office expires Dec. 31, but Clark County officials said he is suspended and has been banned from county offices or property pending a review of his position as an elected official.