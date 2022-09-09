King Charles III's plane lands in London as new monarch starts to carry out royal duties after death of his mother
Updated 9/9/2022 7:35 AM
LONDON -- King Charles III's plane lands in London as new monarch starts to carry out royal duties after death of his mother.
