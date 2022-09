Colombia, Venezuela border to reopen to cargo traffic

FILLE - A Venezuelan couple use the Francisco De Paula Santander Bridge to cross between Urena, Venezuela and Cucuta, Colombia, Aug. 6, 2022. The presidents of Colombia and Venezuela announced on Sept. 9 that the years-long closure of their countries' shared border to cargo transport will end Sept. 26. Associated Press

FILE - Containers block the Tienditas International Bridge, seen from Cucuta, Colombia, below, which connects with Tienditas, Venezuela, top, as the border has been partially closed for years by the Venezuelan government, Aug. 5, 2022. The presidents of Colombia and Venezuela announced on Sept. 9 that the years-long closure of their countries' shared border to cargo transport will end Sept. 26. Associated Press

BOGOTA, Colombia -- The presidents of Colombia and Venezuela on Friday announced that the years-long closure of their countries' shared border to cargo transport will end Sept. 26.

The announcement of the re-opening of the border crossing bridges comes a month after Gustavo Petro was sworn in as Colombia's first leftist president, beginning a thaw in relations between his country and the government of Nicolás Maduro. The presidents tweeted the announcement.

'We confirm the government's commitment to restore brotherly relations,' Petro said.

The bridges are currently open to pedestrian traffic. Limited cargo transport is allowed only at one bridge.