 

Dutch coaster sinks off Denmark, no reports of injuries

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted9/9/2022 7:00 AM

COPENHAGEN, Denmark -- A Dutch coaster sank in the North Sea off western Denmark after colliding with another vessel early Friday. The Danish Navy said that seven crewmembers from the Helge who had jumped into the sea, were rescued by helicopter and there are no reports of injuries.

Details were sketchy about the collision between the 89-meter (292-foot) -long Helge and the larger, Bahamas-flagged Wild Cosmos, which occurred some 37 kilometers (23 miles) off Ringkjoebing on the west coast of the Jutland peninsula, were sketchy. The Danish Navy said it sent several ships and two helicopters to the site and the rescued crew members were flown to a hospital in Esbjerg, western Denmark, for medical examination.

 

There were no reports of major damage or casualties on the Wild Cosmos.

