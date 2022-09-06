Tennis player Osorio HernÃ¡ndez suspended in doping case
Updated 9/6/2022 11:59 AM
LONDON -- Tennis player Juan-Carlos Osorio HernÃ¡ndez of Ecuador has been provisionally suspended for failing a doping test at a competition, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said Tuesday.
The 39-year-old Osorio HernÃ¡ndez tested positive for methasterone, which is an anabolic steroid, while competing at a tournament in his home country in June, the ITIA said.
The unranked Osorio HernÃ¡ndez is suspended from playing or attending events while the case is prosecuted.
Osorio HernÃ¡ndez competed at a second-tier event in the capital Quito, where he lost in the first round of qualifying.
___
More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.