No. 6 A&M's game with Sam Houston suspended due to lightning

Sam Houston State quarterback Jordan Yates (13) throws a pass as Texas A&M linebacker Andre White Jr. (32) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in College Station, Texas. Associated Press

Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King (13) throws a pass as Sam Houston State defensive lineman Chris Scott (97) pressures him during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in College Station, Texas. Associated Press

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Saturday's game between Sam Houston and No. 6 Texas A&M has been suspended before the start of the third quarter because of lightning in the area.

The suspension was announced at the end of halftime with the Aggies up 17-0. Neither team returned to the field after halftime and a message was posted on the video boards telling fans that the game was suspended and to seek shelter.

Many in the crowd heeded the warning and left their seats, but thousands of fans remained in the stands as the sky darkened and a radar display of the approaching storm was shown on the video boards.

___

