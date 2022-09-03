No. 13 NC State hangs on to win at ECU after missed kicks

East Carolina's C.J. Johnson (5) stretches for extra yards in the grasp of North Carolina State's Cyrus Fagan (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Greenville, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Associated Press

North Carolina State's Jordan Houston (3) gets tied up by East Carolina's Julius Wood (32) Xavier Smith (10) and Gerard Stringer (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Greenville, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Associated Press

North Carolina State's Devin Carter (88) stretches for extra yards in the grasp of East Carolina's Damel Hickman (23) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Greenville, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Associated Press

East Carolina's Jaylen Johnson (1) stretches for extra yards in the grasp of North Carolina State's Aydan White (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Greenville, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Associated Press

East Carolina's Holton Ahlers (12) looks to pass the ball against North Carolina State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Greenville, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Associated Press

North Carolina State's Sean Brown (20) celebrates his recovery of a blocked punt by teammates Jordan Poole (33) and Rakeim Ashford (16) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against East Carolina in Greenville, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Associated Press

North Carolina State's Demie Sumo-Karngbaye (0) tries to run the ball between East Carolina's Teagan Wilk (9) and Damel Hickman (23) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Greenville, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Associated Press

East Carolina's Keaton Mitchell (2) is wrapped up by North Carolina State's Travali Price (58), Drake Thomas (32) and Tanner Ingle (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Greenville, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Associated Press

GREENVILLE, N.C. -- No. 13 North Carolina State topped East Carolina 21-20 on Saturday after Pirates kicker Owen Daffer missed an extra point with 2:58 left and a 41-yard field goal with 5 seconds to go.

The Pirates (0-1) were in position to hand the Wolfpack a surprising loss when they got the ball back late down 21-20, not to mention offer Daffer a shot at redemption after he pulled the tying PAT wide left after Rahjai Harris' short touchdown run.

Holton Ahlers' keeper set Daffer up with a makeable field goal in the final seconds, but he missed this one wide right to stun a once-rowdy crowd and leave many fans putting their hands on their heads in disbelief.

The Wolfpack (1-0) celebrated the miss, with Shyheim Battle emphatically waving that the kick was no good while coach Dave Doeren pumped his right fist.

Still, the moment appeared to be more about relief than jubilation for a team that had a long list of troubles in its latest bumpy trip to Greenville.

This time, at least, it all came in a win.

Devin Leary, the preseason Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year, threw for 211 yards and a touchdown, but he had a costly interception with about 5 minutes left that set up East Carolina's late touchdown drive. The Wolfpack also came up empty on six goal-line plays in the fourth quarter, first with a goal-line fumble by Jordan Houston and then with talented youngster Demie Sumo-Karngbaye getting stuffed four straight times to end another drive.

In fact, the difference in this game '" Duffer's misses aside '" came on a blocked punt by Jasiah Provillon deep in ECU's end that Sean Brown recovered in the end zone late in the first quarter.

Sumo-Karngbaye ran for 79 yards and a score to lead the Wolfpack's ground game, offering a physical and thud-delivering presence.

Ahlers threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns to lead East Carolina, one going to C.J. Johnson and the other going to Shane Calhoun.

___

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at https://twitter.com/aaronbeardap

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25