Judge nixes no-prison deal in 2018 limo crash that killed 20

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. -- A judge rejected a plea agreement that would have meant no prison time for the operator of a limousine company involved in a crash that killed 20 people in upstate New York, drawing applause and tears Wednesday from victims' relatives who packed the court.

Judge Peter Lynch called the agreement 'fundamentally flawed.'

Prosecutors and lawyers for Nauman Hussain had reached a deal a year ago that would have spared him prison time, angering the families of the people killed in 2018 when brake failure sent a stretch limo full of birthday revelers hurtling down a hill.

Hussain, who operated Prestige Limousine, had been charged with 20 counts each of criminally negligent homicide and second-degree manslaughter in what was the deadliest U.S. transportation disaster in a decade. The agreement called for Hussain to plead guilty only to the homicide counts, resulting five years of probation and 1,000 hours of community service.