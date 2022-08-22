Grains mixed, Livestock mixed
Updated 8/22/2022 10:24 AM
CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mixed Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. advanced 26.25 cents at $7.5925 a bushel; Sep. corn was up 3.25 cents at $6.2225 a bushel; Sep. oats fell 4 cents at $4.1025 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans declinedd 1.735 cents at 15.0375 a bushel.
Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Aug. live cattle was off .50 cent at $1.4112 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was up .13 cent at $1.8165 a pound; Aug. lean hogs rose .90 cent at $.9297 a pound.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.