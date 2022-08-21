 

After years of scrutiny of NY detective, a case gets retried

  • In this July. 27, 2022 photo, retired NYPD detective Louis Scarcella, leaves Kings County Supreme Court, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. In the past nine years, nearly 20 murder and other convictions have been tossed out after defendants accused Scarcella of coercing or inducing false confessions and bogus witness identifications, which he denies.

By JENNIFER PELTZ
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 8/21/2022 8:18 AM

Prosecutors in Brooklyn are for the first time retrying a long-ago case they won with the help of a former homicide detective whose work has been questioned

