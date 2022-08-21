3 Arkansas law enforcement officers suspended over arrest
Updated 8/21/2022 8:04 PM
Three Arkansas law enforcement officers have been suspended following social media outrage over a video that seemingly shows two county deputies and a Mulberry officer using force on a suspect under arrest
