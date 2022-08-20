Embed-Map-Sacred Rivers-Chile-Truful Truful, ADVISORY

SACRED RIVERS-CHILE-TRUFUL TRUFUL - Map. This AP digital embed map shows Chile's Truful Truful River and its tributaries. Chile's Indigenous Mapuche oppose hydroelectric plants along the Truful Truful, seeing the waterway as a spiritual force to revere rather than a resource to exploit. This map is current as of Aug. 15, 2022, and will not be updated. Source: HydroSHEDS.



Click for a preview.



To embed, insert this code into your CMS:

Click for more digital embed content on AP Newsroom.

--------------

HOW TO REACH US

--------------

For up-to-the minute information on AP's coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 877-836-9477.

This interactive is being made available as part of a pop-up AP experiment around embeddable content like photo sliders, maps and more. To receive updates and more content, please opt in at https://discover.ap.org/embeddable_content/sign-up. Questions or feedback? Please email Akshat Sharma at axsharma@ap.org