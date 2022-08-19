British national gets life in prison for Islamic State hostage-taking scheme that took about 2 dozen Westerners captive
Updated 8/19/2022 11:19 AM
ALEXANDRIA, Va. -- British national gets life in prison for Islamic State hostage-taking scheme that took about 2 dozen Westerners captive.
