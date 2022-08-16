Arozarena homers, Rays beat struggling Yankees 3-1

Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena hits a three-run home run during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in New York. Associated Press

Tampa Bay Rays Randy Arozarena catches a ball hit by New York Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa for an out during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in New York. The Rays won 3-1. Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Randy Arozarena hit a three-run homer off Nestor Cortes in the first inning and the Tampa Bay staff made it stand up, leading the Rays over the skidding New York Yankees 3-1 Tuesday night.

Starter Jeffrey Springs (5-3) and four relievers combined on a four-hitter, and the crowd of 41,083 at Yankee Stadium booed their AL East leaders at times.

Tampa Bay got only four hits while winning its fourth straight and closing within nine games of the Yankees, who lost 11 of 13 and were held to three runs or less for the seventh straight game.

New York avoided being blanked in three straight games when Andrew Benintendi tripled in the fifth and scored on a fielding error on a grounder by Miguel AndÃºjar.

Cortes (9-4) allowed three runs and four hits in seven innings. He struck out three, walked none and retired 19 of his final 21 hitters.

Springs got 10 outs on the ground and held New York to one run and two hits in five innings. Jason Adam earned his seventh save.

BRAVES 5, METS 0

ATLANTA -- Charlie Morton was dominant on the mound, Matt Olson and Robbie Grossman went deep, and Atlanta blanked NL East-leading New York for its eighth straight win.

Morton (6-5) surrendered three hits and a walk in 6 2/3 innings, posting his fourth double-figure strikeout game of the season with 12 Ks as Atlanta pulled within 3 1/2 games of the division leaders.

New York's 10-game winner Taijuan Walker made an early exit because of back spasms. R.J. Alvarez (0-1), who was called up from Triple-A Syracuse before the game, took over for Walker and surrendered a 413-foot homer to Grossman, the second batter he faced.

Alvarez worked 2 1/3 innings, giving up four hits, three runs and three walks.

PHILLIES 11, REDS 4

CINCINNATI -- Rhys Hoskins homered twice and drove in five runs as Philadelphia posted the 10,000th win in franchise history, beating Cincinnati.

Philadelphia became the last of the original eight National League franchises to reach the mark. At 10,000-11,163, the Phillies are the only team among them with a losing record.

Nick Castellanos homered and doubled twice and scored three times. Darick Hall and Garrett Stubbs also homered for the Phillies, who hold the second spot in the wild-card race. Kyle Gibson (8-5) struck out 11 in six innings.

TJ Zeuch (0-2) allowed 11 hits, three of them homers, and six runs in four-plus innings. Cincinnati has lost six of seven.

ORIOLES 4, BLUE JAYS 2

TORONTO -- Cedric Mullins and Adley Rutschman hit back-to-back home runs, RamÃ³n UrÃ­as drove in the tiebreaking run in the sixth inning and Baltimore beat Toronto for its 10th win in 14 August games.

Dean Kremer (5-4) matched his career high by pitching seven innings, winning for the second time in three starts. He allowed two runs and seven hits with one walk and six strikeouts. FÃ©lix Bautista struck out a pair in the ninth for his seventh save in eight chances.

Ryan McKenna had an RBI hit as the Orioles (61-55) closed to within one-half game of Toronto (61-54). The Blue Jays hold the third and final spot in the AL wild-card standings, trailing Tampa Bay and Seattle.

The slumping Blue Jays lost for the ninth time in 12 games. Toronto is 4-9 in August. Toronto right-hander Alek Manoah (12-6) allowed four runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings, striking out seven and walking four.

MARLINS 4, PADRES 3

MIAMI -- Nick Fortes hit two solo homers and scored the go-ahead run in the seventh inning, leading Miami past San Diego.

Peyton Burdick hit a tiebreaking RBI double that scored Fortes, who had singled against Padres reliever Luis GarcÃ­a (4-6) and advanced on a groundout before Burdick's line drive bounced inside the foul line in right.

Down 3-0, the Padres tied it on Manny Machado's three-run double in the seventh.

Elieser HernÃ¡ndez (3-6) earned the win in relief, and Dylan Floro picked up his third save.

RED SOX 5, PIRATES 3

PITTSBURGH -- Nick Pivetta pitched one-hit ball over seven shutout innings for his first win since June 24, and Boston scored four runs in the first inning on their way to a victory over Pittsburgh.

The Pirates' only hit off Pivetta came on Ben Gamel's two-out single in the first inning on a soft liner to left-center. Pivetta (9-9) struck out six and walked three while throwing 99 pitches and retiring his last nine batters. Matt Barnes pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his third save in five chances.

The first six Red Sox batters reached in the first against Mitch Keller (4-9), who lasted just two innings due to right shoulder fatigue. He was charged with five runs, four earned, while allowing five hits and three walks with one strikeout.

Alex Verdugo, Christian Arroyo and Eric Hosmer hit consecutive RBI singles and Kike Hernandez added a sacrifice fly in the first for Boston.

