AP PHOTOS: Fermented horse milk season on in Kyrgyzstan

A Kyrgyz woman and her dog stand near a traditional yurt where she lives with members of her family, shepherds herding horses in a mountain pasture in the Suusamyr Valley lies at 2500 meters above sea level in Kyrgyzstan's Tian Shan mountains 170 kilometres (100 miles) south of the capital Bishkek, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Associated Press

A Kyrgyz woman milks a horse in a mountain pasture in the Suusamyr Valley lies at 2500 meters above sea level in Kyrgyzstan's Tian Shan mountains 170 kilometres (100 miles) south of the capital Bishkek, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. The milk is used to make kumis, a fermented drink popular in Central Asia that proponents say has health benefits. The grass and herbs lend flavor to the milk that locals draw from the mares in the fields where they graze. The milk then is left to ferment, or sometimes churned to promote fermentation, until it becomes mildly alcoholic. Associated Press

A Kyrgyz woman milks a horse in a mountain pasture in the Suusamyr Valley lies at 2500 meters above sea level in Kyrgyzstan's Tian Shan mountains 170 kilometres (100 miles) south of the capital Bishkek, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. The milk is used to make kumis, a fermented drink popular in Central Asia that proponents say has health benefits. The grass and herbs lend flavor to the milk that locals draw from the mares in the fields where they graze. The milk then is left to ferment, or sometimes churned to promote fermentation, until it becomes mildly alcoholic. Associated Press

Horses graze in the mountain pasture in the Suusamyr Valley lies at 2500 meters above sea level in Kyrgyzstan's Tian Shan mountains 170 kilometres (100 miles) south of the capital Bishkek, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Their milk is used to make kumis, a fermented drink popular in Central Asia that proponents say has health benefits. The grass and herbs lend flavor to the milk that locals draw from the mares in the fields where they graze. The milk then is left to ferment, or sometimes churned to promote fermentation, until it becomes mildly alcoholic. Associated Press

A Kyrgyz woman milks a horse in a mountain pasture in the Suusamyr Valley lies at 2500 meters above sea level in Kyrgyzstan's Tian Shan mountains 170 kilometres (100 miles) south of the capital Bishkek, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. The milk is used to make kumis, a fermented drink popular in Central Asia that proponents say has health benefits. The grass and herbs lend flavor to the milk that locals draw from the mares in the fields where they graze. The milk then is left to ferment, or sometimes churned to promote fermentation, until it becomes mildly alcoholic. Associated Press

A Kyrgyz woman offers a taste of kumis at a street market in Koy-Tash village, 30 kilometers (19 miles) south of south of the capital Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Kumis is a fermented milk drink popular in Central Asia that proponents say has health benefits. The grass and herbs lend flavor to the milk that locals draw from the mares in the fields where they graze. The milk then is left to ferment, or sometimes churned to promote fermentation, until it becomes mildly alcoholic. Associated Press

A Kyrgyz woman and her child walk at a temporary tent and kitchen in a mountain pasture in the Suusamyr Valley lies at 2500 meters above sea level in Kyrgyzstan's Tian Shan mountains 170 kilometres (100 miles) south of the capital Bishkek, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Associated Press

A Kyrgyz man and his child walk near a temporary tent and kitchen in a mountain pasture in the Suusamyr Valley lies at 2500 meters above sea level in Kyrgyzstan's Tian Shan mountains 170 kilometres (100 miles) south of the capital Bishkek, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Associated Press

A Kyrgyz woman milks a horse in a mountain pasture in the Suusamyr Valley lies at 2500 meters above sea level in Kyrgyzstan's Tian Shan mountains 170 kilometres (100 miles) south of the capital Bishkek, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Their milk is used to make kumis, a fermented drink popular in Central Asia that proponents say has health benefits. The grass and herbs lend flavor to the milk that locals draw from the mares in the fields where they graze. The milk then is left to ferment, or sometimes churned to promote fermentation, until it becomes mildly alcoholic. Associated Press

A Kyrgyz woman prepares a snack inside a traditional yurt where she lives with members of her family, shepherds herding horses in a mountain pasture in the Suusamyr Valley lies at 2500 meters above sea level in Kyrgyzstan's Tian Shan mountains 170 kilometres (100 miles) south of the capital Bishkek, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. The milk is used to make kumis, a fermented drink popular in Central Asia that proponents say has health benefits. The grass and herbs lend flavor to the milk that locals draw from the mares in the fields where they graze. The milk then is left to ferment, or sometimes churned to promote fermentation, until it becomes mildly alcoholic. Associated Press

A Kyrgyz woman warms up a kettle in a traditional yurt where she lives with members of her family, shepherds herding horses in a mountain pasture in the Suusamyr Valley lies at 2500 meters above sea level in Kyrgyzstan's Tian Shan mountains 170 kilometres (100 miles) south of the capital Bishkek, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. The milk is used to make kumis, a fermented drink popular in Central Asia that proponents say has health benefits.The grass and herbs lend flavor to the milk that locals draw from the mares in the fields where they graze. The milk then is left to ferment, or sometimes churned to promote fermentation, until it becomes mildly alcoholic. Associated Press

Horses graze in the mountain pasture in the Suusamyr Valley lies at 2500 meters above sea level in Kyrgyzstan's Tian Shan mountains 170 kilometres (100 miles) south of the capital Bishkek, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Their milk is used to make kumis, a fermented drink popular in Central Asia that proponents say has health benefits. The grass and herbs lend flavor to the milk that locals draw from the mares in the fields where they graze. The milk then is left to ferment, or sometimes churned to promote fermentation, until it becomes mildly alcoholic. Associated Press

A Kyrgyz woman pours kumis into a bowl for guests in Koy-Tash village, 30 kilometers (19 miles) south of the capital Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Kumis is a fermented milk drink popular in Central Asia that proponents say has health benefits. The grass and herbs lend flavor to the milk that locals draw from the mares in the fields where they graze. The milk then is left to ferment, or sometimes churned to promote fermentation, until it becomes mildly alcoholic. Associated Press

A Kyrgyz woman prepares to sell kumis at a street market in Koy-Tash village, 30 kilometers (19 miles) south of the capital Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Kumis is a fermented milk drink popular in Central Asia that proponents say has health benefits. The grass and herbs lend flavor to the milk that locals draw from the mares in the fields where they graze. The milk then is left to ferment, or sometimes churned to promote fermentation, until it becomes mildly alcoholic. Associated Press

A traditional yurt, right, and a Soviet style temporary house where shepherds herding horses live are reflected in a lake in a mountain pasture in the Suusamyr Valley lies at 2500 meters above sea level in Kyrgyzstan's Tian Shan mountains 170 kilometres (100 miles) south of the capital Bishkek, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Associated Press

A Kyrgyz woman holds her baby as she sells kumis at a street market in Koy-Tash village, 30 kilometers (19 miles) south of the capital Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Kumis is a fermented milk drink popular in Central Asia that proponents say has health benefits. The grass and herbs lend flavor to the milk that locals draw from the mares in the fields where they graze. The milk then is left to ferment, or sometimes churned to promote fermentation, until it becomes mildly alcoholic. Associated Press