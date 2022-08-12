Chicago police: Man shot during struggle with officers
Updated 8/12/2022 8:14 AM
CHICAGO -- A 40-year-old man has been shot during a struggle with police in a Southside Chicago neighborhood.
Officers approached a group of people about 11 p.m. Thursday while responding to a tracking system that gives alerts to areas where gunshots are fired, police said.
The man was shot as officers "struggled with an armed offender,' police added.
He was listed in critical condition at a hospital.
The shooting was being investigated by Chicago's Civilian Office of Police Accountability.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.