Chicago police: Man shot during struggle with officers

CHICAGO -- A 40-year-old man has been shot during a struggle with police in a Southside Chicago neighborhood.

Officers approached a group of people about 11 p.m. Thursday while responding to a tracking system that gives alerts to areas where gunshots are fired, police said.



The man was shot as officers "struggled with an armed offender,' police added.

He was listed in critical condition at a hospital.

The shooting was being investigated by Chicago's Civilian Office of Police Accountability.