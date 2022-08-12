 

Chicago police: Man shot during struggle with officers

 
CHICAGO -- A 40-year-old man has been shot during a struggle with police in a Southside Chicago neighborhood.

Officers approached a group of people about 11 p.m. Thursday while responding to a tracking system that gives alerts to areas where gunshots are fired, police said.

 


The man was shot as officers "struggled with an armed offender,' police added.

He was listed in critical condition at a hospital.

The shooting was being investigated by Chicago's Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

