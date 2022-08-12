Health officials say polio has been found in New York City sewage, suggesting wider spread of virus among unvaccinated
Updated 8/12/2022 9:28 AM
NEW YORK -- Health officials say polio has been found in New York City sewage, suggesting wider spread of virus among unvaccinated.
