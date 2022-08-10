Police: Cop, suspect both hurt in eastern Indiana shootout
Updated 8/10/2022 8:16 PM
RICHMOND, Ind. -- An eastern Indiana police officer and a suspect were both hospitalized after a shootout Wednesday evening, Indiana State Police said.
ISP Sgt. Scott Keegan confirmed the shooting on Twitter but said he did not know the extent of either person's injuries.
He didn't say which law enforcement agency was involved.
Keegan said a briefing for reporters was planned for Wednesday night.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.