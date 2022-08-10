Police: Cop, suspect both hurt in eastern Indiana shootout

RICHMOND, Ind. -- An eastern Indiana police officer and a suspect were both hospitalized after a shootout Wednesday evening, Indiana State Police said.

ISP Sgt. Scott Keegan confirmed the shooting on Twitter but said he did not know the extent of either person's injuries.

He didn't say which law enforcement agency was involved.

Keegan said a briefing for reporters was planned for Wednesday night.