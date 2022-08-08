Yankees face the Mariners looking to break road losing streak

New York Yankees (70-39, first in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (59-51, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (10-2, 3.96 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 98 strikeouts); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (10-4, 3.09 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 120 strikeouts)



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -122, Mariners +103; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees hit the road against the Seattle Mariners looking to break a five-game road losing streak.

Seattle has gone 29-25 in home games and 59-51 overall. The Mariners have a 23-6 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

New York has gone 29-24 on the road and 70-39 overall. The Yankees are 42-14 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Monday's game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty France is fourth on the Mariners with a .306 batting average, and has 19 doubles, 14 home runs, 25 walks and 56 RBI. Adam Frazier is 11-for-35 with four RBI over the past 10 games.

Anthony Rizzo has 16 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 66 RBI while hitting .227 for the Yankees. Aaron Judge is 13-for-33 with two doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .209 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Yankees: 4-6, .245 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julio Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (back), Diego Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Giles: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Yankees: Anthony Rizzo: day-to-day (back), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (lat), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (achilles), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.