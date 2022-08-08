Grains mostly higher, Livestock higher
Updated 8/8/2022 3:16 PM
Wheat for Sep. rose 4 cents at $7.7925 a bushel; Sep. corn was off 1.75 cents at $6.0850 a bushel, Sep. oats advanced 38.50 cents at $4.61 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans was up 4.75 cents at $16.1955 a bushel.
Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was up .48 cent at $1.3835 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle gained 1.75 cents at $1.8127 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs rose .98 cent at $1.2180 a pound.
