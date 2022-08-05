Mancini grand slam among 2 HRs as Astros top Guardians 9-3

Houston Astros' Trey Mancini watches his grand slam off Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Hunter Gaddis during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Cleveland. Associated Press

CLEVELAND -- Trey Mancini hit two home runs, including his first career grand slam, to lead the Houston Astros past the Cleveland Indians 9-3 on Friday night.

Mancini, acquired from Baltimore on Monday, hit a solo homer in the second and capped the Astros' five-run third against Hunter Gaddis (0-1) with a blast that cleared the 19-foot wall in left field. He has homered three times in four games with Houston.

Framber Valdez (10-4) allowed three runs and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings.

Gaddis was charged with eight runs in 3 1/3 innings in his major league debut.

PHILLIES 7, NATIONALS 2

PHILADELPHIA -- Kyle Gibson retired his first 18 batters and pitched one-run ball over eight innings, Kyle Schwarber hit his NL-leading 34th homer and Philadelphia beat Washington.

Rhys Hoskins, J.T. Realmuto, Nick Castellanos and Darick Hall also homered for the Phillies, who have won eight of nine and moved 10 games over .500 for the first time since they were 37-27 on June 8, 2019.

Gibson (7-4) struck out four, allowed two hits and hit two batters over 105 pitches.

Josiah Gray (7-8) allowed four homers and gave up six runs in four innings.

CUBS 2, MARLINS 1

CHICAGO -- Willson Contreras hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning to lift Chicago past Miami.

The Cubs looked like they were on the way to their sixth straight loss before Contreras drove an 0-1 pitch from Dylan Floro (0-1) to left with one out in the eighth for his 16th homer.

Chicago's Justin Steele went 4 2/3 innings, striking out a career-high 10, allowing four hits and walking. Rowan Wick (3-5) got the final four outs.

Joey Wendle singled in a run in the seventh for the Marlins, who lost for the sixth time in seven games.

___

