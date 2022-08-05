Mainline Metals Acquires Great South Metals in the Southeast

Mainline Metals, Inc. announced today that it acquired Great South Metals, located in Acworth, Georgia. Under the leadership of John Kingery, Great South Metals has become one of the leading flat-rolled service centers in the South with a phenomenal reputation for over 40 years. It has immediately bolstered Mainline Metals' position as a leading nationwide provider of prime, excess, and secondary steel.

With over 36 years as a business, Mainline Metals' core strengths are its personal service, industry knowledge, integrity, resourcefulness, and ability to react quickly to customer needs. Its foundation of passionate leadership, high-performing team members, and the unique ability to pivot with market change are the driving engines behind the company's growth. It has continued to diversify and expand based on the rapidly changing market needs.

Mainline Metals President, Andrew Geisler, commented, "This partnership presents the perfect opportunity for Great South Metals to leverage Mainline Metals' robust industry knowledge. At the same time, Great South Metals' expertise in the prime steel market and supply chain programs enhances Mainline Metals' capabilities to serve its customers and engage more deeply in the prime market. This is a mutually beneficial agreement for both companies and, in particular, our customers."

Dan Goldstein, Vice President of Sales for Mainline Metals, stated, "We are excited to welcome everyone at Great South Metals, led by Gary Roberts, an industry veteran, to the Mainline family. Their ideal location, extensive set of flat rolled value-added processing equipment, and, most importantly, their passionate and seasoned team add tremendous value and reach to our market offerings. The synergy of Mainline's and Great South's mutual strengths in Hot Rolled, Cold Rolled, Galvanized, and Pre-Painted products are ideal for our strategic growth."

About Mainline Metals Mainline Metals is a steel distributor with vast experience in the prime, excess, and secondary steel markets. Headquartered in Conshohocken, PA, Mainline Metals also owns Mainline Processing, a flat-rolled slitting and storage facility (in Blytheville, Arkansas), and sales offices in Indiana and South Carolina. Using a network of strategic partners, Mainline services clients throughout the US. With solid relationships with domestic and international steel producers, the company continually expands its diverse customer base throughout the country's manufacturing and construction sectors.

