Official: Ex Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez arrested

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- Former Puerto Rico Governor Wanda VÃ¡zquez was arrested in the U.S. territory Thursday on corruption charges, an official told The Associated Press.

Two other unidentified people were arrested along with her, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk about the federal case. No further details were immediately available.

Juan Rosado-ReynÃ©s, a spokesman for VÃ¡zquez, told the AP he did not have immediate comment.

VÃ¡zquez was sworn in as governor in August 2019 following a local Supreme Court ruling after former Gov. Ricardo RossellÃ³ stepped down following massive protests. She served until 2021, after losing the primaries of the pro-statehood New Progressive Party to now-Gov. Pedro Pierluisi.

VÃ¡zquez previously served as the island's justice secretary.