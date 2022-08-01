Phoenix visits Connecticut after Bonner's 23-point game

Phoenix Mercury (12-17, 6-10 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (20-10, 11-6 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut faces the Phoenix Mercury after DeWanna Bonner scored 23 points in the Connecticut Sun's 95-92 overtime loss to the Chicago Sky.

The Sun have gone 10-5 at home. Connecticut is third in the Eastern Conference with 20.8 assists per game led by Alyssa Thomas averaging 5.9.

The Mercury are 4-12 on the road. Phoenix is 6-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Sun defeated the Mercury 92-88 in their last meeting on June 4. Jonquel Jones led the Sun with 24 points, and Diana Taurasi led the Mercury with 32 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is scoring 15.0 points per game with 8.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Sun. Thomas is averaging 14.1 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting 51.0% over the past 10 games for Connecticut.

Skylar Diggins-Smith is averaging 19.4 points, 5.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Mercury. Sophie Cunningham is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 7-3, averaging 85.2 points, 35.8 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Mercury: 5-5, averaging 84.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.4 points.

INJURIES: Sun: Jasmine Thomas: out for season (knee), Bria Hartley: out for season (knee).

Mercury: Kia Nurse: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.