Grains lower, Livestock mixed
Updated 8/1/2022 2:50 PM
Wheat for Sep. was off 7.50 cents at $8.0025 a bushel; Sep. corn lost 9.25 cents at $6.07 a bushel, Sep. oats was fell 7.50 cents at $4.4050 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans declined 42.75 cents at $15.9425 a bushel.
Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was up .32 cent at $1.3677 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 1.08 cents at $1.7965 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs was off .20 cent at $1.2045 a pound.
