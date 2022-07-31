Ramos, ex-Philippine leader who helped oust dictator, dies

FILE - U.S. Defense Secretary Dick Cheney speaks during a joint news conference with his Philippine counterpart Fidel Ramos in the Philippines at the Armed Forces headquarters on Feb. 19, 1990.

FILE - President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, right, shakes hands with former President Fidel Ramos during the ruling party LAKAS-CMD (Christian Muslim Democrats) meeting on Jan. 14, 2006, at the Malacanang palace in Manila.

FILE - Philippine President Benigno Aquino III, center, Vice-President Jejomar Binay, left, and former President Fidel Ramos, right, link arms as they sing a patriotic song to celebrate the 25th "People Power" anniversary on Feb. 25, 2011, at the People Power Monument along EDSA highway at suburban Quezon city, northeast of Manila, Philippines. Ramos was one of the leaders of the near bloodless four-day people power revolution 25 years ago that ousted the late strongman Ferdinand Marcos from 20-year-rule and helped install Aquino's mother Corazon "Cory" Aquino to the presidency.

FILE - Philippine President Fidel Ramos, second left, urges other presidents to wave with hands during a brief photo session prior to the summit of APEC leaders in Subic, west of Manila, on Nov. 25, 1996. From left are Japanese Prime Minister Ryutaro Hashimoto, President Ramos, Canadian Prime Minister Jean Chretien and Mexican President Ernesto Zedillo.

FILE - President Fidel Ramos, right, offers a toast to Prince Charles during a dinner on July 3, 1997, at the Malacanang palace in Manila.

FILE - Philippine President Fidel Ramos, left, and his Chinese counterpart Jiang Zemin smile to photographers prior to their bilateral meeting at the Palace of the Golden Horses in Kuala Lumpur on Dec. 15, 1997.

FILE - Philippine President Fidel Ramos, left, escorts South African President Nelson Mandela as they review an honor guard on March 1, 1997, at the Malacanang palace in Manila.

FILE - U.S. President Bill Clinton, left, and Philippine President Fidel Ramos toast during the state luncheon tendered by the latter in Malacaniang palace in Manila on Nov. 13, 1994.

FILE - Former Philippine President Fidel Ramos speaks at a news conference on Nov. 21, 2016 in suburban Makati city, east of Manila.

FILE - Former Philippine President Fidel Ramos bites his cigar as he looks on photographs during an exhibit on the 20th anniversary of "People Power" in suburban Makati, south of Manila, Philippines, on Feb. 22, 2006.

MANILA, Philippines -- Former Philippine President Fidel Valdez Ramos, a U.S.-trained ex-general who saw action in the Korean and Vietnam wars and played a key role in a 1986 pro-democracy uprising that ousted a dictator, has died. He was 94.

It was not immediately clear what caused his death but one of his longtime aides, Norman Legaspi, told The Associated Press that Ramos had been in and out of the hospital in recent years due to a heart condition and had suffered from dementia.

Some of Ramos's relatives were with him when he died on Sunday at the Makati Medical Center in metropolitan Manila, Legaspi said, adding the family would issue a statement on his death later Sunday.

'He was an icon. We lost a hero and I lost a father,' said Legaspi, a retired Philippine air force official, who served as a key staff to Ramos for about 15 years.

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles condoled with Ramos' family. 'He leaves behind a colorful legacy and a secure place in history for his participation in the great changes of our country, both as military officer and chief executive,' she said in a statement.

The cigar-chomping Ramos, known for his visionary 'win-win' outlook, attention to detail, a thumbs-up sign and firm handshake, served as president from 1992 to 1998, succeeding the democracy icon, Corazon Aquino. She was swept into the presidency in 1986 after an army-backed and largely peaceful 'People Power' revolt toppled dictator Ferdinand Marcos, who was also a cousin of Ramos.

The uprising, which became a harbinger of change in authoritarian regimes worldwide, came after Ramos, the head of the Philippine Constabulary, and Defense Secretary Juan Ponce Enrile withdrew their support from Marcos following a failed coup.

Roman Catholic Cardinal Jaime Sin then summoned Filipinos to surround and shield the military and constabulary camps in the capital region where the defectors and their forces dug in, sparking crucial government defections that eventually drove Marcos, his family and cronies to U.S. exile.

After Aquino rose to the presidency, Ramos became the military chief of staff and later defense secretary, successfully defending her from several violent coup attempts.

Ramos won the 1992 presidential elections and became the largely Roman Catholic nation's first Protestant president. His term was marked by major reforms and attempts to dismantle telecommunications and other business monopolies that triggered a rare economic boom, bolstered the image of the impoverished Southeast Asian country and drew praise from business leaders and the international community.

His calm bearing in times of crises earned him the moniker "Steady Eddie.'

A son of a longtime legislator and foreign secretary, Ramos graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 1950. He was a part of the Philippine combat contingent that fought in the Korean War and was also involved in the Vietnam War as a non-combat civil military engineer.

Ramos is survived by his wife, Amelita 'Ming' Ramos, a school official, pianist, sports and an environmental advocate, and their four daughters. Their second child, Josephine 'Jo' Ramos-Samartino, passed away in 2011.

Funeral arrangements were not immediately announced.