Chicago teen fatally shot outside Decatur graduation party
Updated 7/31/2022 4:08 PM
DECATUR, Ill. -- A 14-year-old girl from Chicago was fatally shot Sunday outside a graduation party in Decatur, authorities said.
Three more people were injured. The Macon County coroner identified the teenager as T'Earra Moore.
'As the party was concluding about 2 a.m. people were exiting the establishment or already in the parking lot when shots were fired. ... Ms. Moore apparently fled the parking lot where the shooting occurred and collapsed in a back lot of a nearby business," Michael Day said.
Decatur police urged the public to call (217) 424-2734 with any tips.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.